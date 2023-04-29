NFL Draft: Jets take Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann on second day

Aaron Rodgers has some help up front.

The Jets drafted Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann with the 43rd overall pick during Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Jets entered the draft needing offensive line help, but the top four players — Paris Johnson Jr., Darnell Wright, Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones — went before they went on the clock at No. 15 overall Thursday night. They instead went defense with the pick, selecting Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV.

Tippmann started two seasons at center for Wisconsin. At 6-6 and 313 pounds, he's considered tall for a center, but he's a smart player with great athleticism and balance for his size.