NFL Draft: Jets take Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann on second day
Aaron Rodgers has some help up front.
The Jets drafted Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann with the 43rd overall pick during Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
The Jets entered the draft needing offensive line help, but the top four players — Paris Johnson Jr., Darnell Wright, Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones — went before they went on the clock at No. 15 overall Thursday night. They instead went defense with the pick, selecting Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV.
Tippmann started two seasons at center for Wisconsin. At 6-6 and 313 pounds, he's considered tall for a center, but he's a smart player with great athleticism and balance for his size.
Second round, 43rd overall
Joe Tippmann
OL, Wisconsin
6-6, 313
R-Junior
An athletic blocker who can pull and move with ease despite his larger frame … A smart, natural center and two-year starter at Wisconsin who handled all of the line of scrimmage communication for the Badgers … Was named “Mr. Football” for Indiana in high school where he also played defensive line … One of eight children in his family. —Tom Rock