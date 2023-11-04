Jets offensive line getting healthier; Joe Tippmann likely to play Monday vs. Chargers

Rookie Joe Tippmann practiced in full for the Jets Saturday and should be available to play in Monday's game against the Chargers. Tippmann missed last week's game against the Giants with a quad injury.

Left guard Laken Tomlinson, who has had a hamstring issue, also practiced in full Saturday and will play Monday.

Tippmann likely will play center, replacing Connor McGovern, who went on injured reserve with a knee injury. Tippmann started four games at right guard before he got hurt.

Tackle Duane Brown returned to practice this week from IR, but will not play Monday, meaning Mekhi Becton will start at left tackle again.

It’s unclear who will play right guard. Xavier Newman and Billy Turner both spent time there in last Sunday’s game. Wes Schweitzer took Tippmann’s spot at right guard, moved to center when McGovern injured his knee and left the game two series later with a calf injury.

The Jets would have to elevate Newman, who finished last week’s game at center. Another possible elevation is Rodger Saffold. The Jets signed the veteran right guard to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (knee) and safety Adrian Amos (ankle) popped up on the injury report on Saturday. Both are questionable.