John Conner file
John Conner
Position: Fullback.
Number: 38.
Height:5-11.
Weight: 245.
Age:23.
College:Kentucky.
Drafted:2010, fifth round, No. 139 (pick acquired in trade that sent Leon Washington to Seattle).
College days
Played in 54 games at Kentucky with 26 starts (received a medical redshirt in 2005 when he was injured three games into his freshman season).
Primarily served as a blocking back and special-teamer.
53 career carries for 245 yards and 4 TDs.
25 career catches for 193 yards and 4 TDs.
Completed his degree in kinesiology.