John Conner file

John Conner

Position: Fullback.

Number: 38.

Height:5-11.

Weight: 245.

Age:23.

College:Kentucky.

Drafted:2010, fifth round, No. 139 (pick acquired in trade that sent Leon Washington to Seattle).

College days

Played in 54 games at Kentucky with 26 starts (received a medical redshirt in 2005 when he was injured three games into his freshman season).

Primarily served as a blocking back and special-teamer.

53 career carries for 245 yards and 4 TDs.

25 career catches for 193 yards and 4 TDs.

Completed his degree in kinesiology.