Jon Gruden's advice to Todd Bowles: Be a hands-on coach

Former head coach of the Oakland Raiders Jon Gruden looks...

Former head coach of the Oakland Raiders Jon Gruden looks on during pre-game warm ups before an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 18, 2012 in Oakland, Calif. Credit: Getty Images / Thearon W. Henderson

By NEIL BEST

Jon Gruden's advice to Todd Bowles as he begins his rookie year as the Jets coach is simple: "Be true to yourself," the ESPN analyst said Tuesday.

"Be true to yourself. Don't change dramatically in what got you the job. I hope he keeps his hands on the defense. I think when they get [Antonio] Cromartie and [Darrelle] Revis and Buster Skrine you're probably going to see a lot of zero coverages and blitzes, like they did in Arizona.

"So I think he continues to apply pressure and keep his hands on the defense and just delegate to people that you trust. I think he's doing that with Chan Gailey. I really like that he's got some past history with Chan, some trust on and off the field, and confidence.

"Just be true to yourself. Don't give up that defense. That's what got you the job and you've added some players with Revis, Cromartie and Skrine. That's exciting. It really is."

Gruden spoke after hosting a panel discussion at a Manhattan event to announce a partnership between Dick's Sporting Goods' "Sports Matter" program and DonorsChoose.org to fund youth programs facing budget shortfalls.

