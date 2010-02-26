Jones' time with Jets nearing an end?

Thomas Jones broke through the proverbial 30-year-old running back wall this past season, racking up career highs in yardage and touchdowns. But that still might not be enough to keep him in a Jets uniform.

Jones is due a total salary of $5.8 million in the 2010 season, but with the emergence of Shonn Greene and the expected return of Leon Washington from a broken right fibula in time for the season opener, the Jets have been trying to rework Jones' contract, given the likelihood he won't be the starter if he does return.

General manager Mike Tannenbaum was evasive about Jones' status Friday during his news conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and it's beginning to look as if Jones' days as a Jet are nearing an end.

Tannenbaum is scheduled to meet with Jones' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, sometime in the next few days while he's in town. "Nothing really has been finalized on T.J.," Tannenbaum said. "We're getting closer to a decision there, but nothing's been finalized yet."

Jones, considered one of the team's most respected leaders, ran for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns, both personal bests, in 2009. But Jones will be 32 in August and his production declined during the stretch run, as he gained 195 yards on 72 carries in his final four games.

Jones has a $3-million roster bonus that must be paid by March 9. Although he earned a base salary of $900,000 in a career year in 2009, he already had cashed in roughly $13.1 million during the first two years of the four-year, $20-million deal he signed when the Jets acquired him from the Bears in March 2007.

So with Greene - who became the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 125 yards and a touchdown in his first two postseason games - proving he's ready to take over as the featured back, and Washington's rehabilitation on schedule, the Jets appear poised to sever ties with Jones unless he takes a pay cut.

"All I can really say is I'm really fortunate we traded for him three years ago," Tannenbaum said. "He's done great things for us on the field and even more off the field. He's really been our leader, a tireless worker."

Notes & quotes: Despite signing K Nick Folk on Tuesday, Tannenbaum didn't rule out the return of Jay Feely . . . Tannenbaum wants WR Braylon Edwards to spend a lot of time at the team's practice facility in Florham Park, N.J., this offseason to cut down on his drops.