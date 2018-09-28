Josh Martin hopes to make season debut for Jets Sunday vs. Jaguars

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets outside linebacker Josh Martin has been cleared from concussion protocol and hopes to make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars.

Martin went through a full practice Thursday for the first time in more than a month. He suffered the concussion in the third preseason game against the Giants. Martin, who had a previous concussion, said he didn’t want to chance coming back too soon.

“It lasted a little longer than I thought it would have because of lingering symptoms,” he said. “I was trying to be cautious and smart about my return. I didn’t want to risk reinjury, so that was a big part of it.”

Martin said he was “chomping at the bit” to play but also expressed concern about returning too quickly because of what has happened to former NFL players who had concussions.

“It’s definitely concerning,” he said. “I’m very interested in having a career post-football, so that’s always in the back of my mind. That’s part of the game. You go through the protocols. They’re there to protect us. I trust the doctors and staff they have here. I’m comfortable where I am now.”

Todd Bowles said he should play “if he gets up to speed.”

Pryor limited

Receiver Terrelle Pryor was limited Thursday after suffering a groin injury in practice. Bowles wouldn’t rule him in or out for Sunday . . . Marcus Maye (ankle/foot) was limited in practice for the second straight day. He could play Sunday. Bowles said he’s not worried about Maye’s conditioning because he has been running . . . Buster Skrine (knee) and Doug Middleton (knee/finger) were limited participants after not practicing Wednesday . . . Neal Sterling (concussion) and Charone Peake (hamstring) didn’t practice for the second straight day . . . For the Jaguars, Calais Campbell (ankle), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), T.J. Yeldon (ankle) and former Jet Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle injury) were limited. Kicker Josh Lambo (hip) did not practice.