Kris Jenkins sounds off on Revis, Sanchez and Tebow

Kris Jenkins never has been one to shy away from a question. But the former Jets nose tackle turned TV analyst took an unsolicited shot at Darrelle Revis amid rumors the star cornerback possibly will holdout again.

"When I played the game, I think the thing that I most prided myself on was that I never had any contract disputes, I never caused any unnecessary drama outside of the things I needed to do to grow as a man," Jenkins said upon arriving at ESPN the Magazine's pre-draft party in Manhattan late Wednesday night.

The outspoken Jenkins, who spent three of his 10 NFL years with the Jets, said he has a great deal of respect for Revis and believes the corner has the potential to be "the Ray Lewis of the Jets defense if he wants to." But he thinks holding out again would send the wrong message to the team.

"I know Revis is always going to do what's best for him, what's best for his business, his brand, but in my opinion, I think at the end of the day, he has to realize that he has to be a leader. He's that guy now," said Jenkins, who announced his retirement in 2011 after suffering ACL injuries in 2009 and 2010. "Everybody's looking at him. There's no doubt in my mind that the offense is as well. So him taking that time out, especially with what happened last year with the locker room situation, with Santonio [Holmes], the other receivers, all of that, they need consistency right now.

"I think he has enough money. I think it's time for him to get out there and make it more than about just getting a dollar."

Despite the Jets' obvious pass rush needs, Jenkins said the team should use its 16th overall pick on the offense. Namely, a right tackle.

"That's a no-brainer," he said.

Though reticent to rip his buddy Wayne Hunter, Jenkins thinks the Jets need to look toward the draft or the free-agent market to find a bookend tackle opposite D'Brickashaw Ferguson.

"I really like Wayne Hunter, he's a stand-up guy," said Jenkins. "He's like myself; he's about his family and he's about his home. Unfortunately, for some people it can take a toll on you as far as what you need to do. I think he has the potential, but I think he definitely showed last year that it might be too big of a platform for him."

Jenkins also isn't fully on board with the Sanchez-Tebow experiment. At least, not yet.

Given his ties to the franchise, he said he'd like to see the two quarterbacks co-exist competitively in order to win games. But Jenkins isn't convinced either guy has what it takes to lead the Jets single-handedly. Though he called Tebow a great motivator and leader who can "get the energy going," Jenkins added "as far as Super Bowl or bust -- which has been the Jets' moniker for the past couple of years -- I mean, Tebow going out there and really getting them that far? I don't think his arm is capable of doing that."

So for him, the "million dollar question" will be whether Sanchez can rebound from the offseason turmoil and the arrival of Tebow and handle the scrutiny that inevitably will follow him this season.

"Does he get over this hump and does he take care of it like he needs to as a man? Or does he fold?" Jenkins asked. "And right now, I want to see him get it. But I'm not 100 percent convinced that he's ready to take on the team yet. I don't know if Sanchez has that type of leadership capability."