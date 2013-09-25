Kyle Wilson on penalties: 'That was pretty crazy'

Even as he addressed an auditorium full of middle school students, Kyle Wilson was unable to avoid questions about his unconscionable stretch of penalties Sunday in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 27-20 win over Buffalo.

Wilson committed four of the Jets' team-record 20 penalties, and the cornerback was flagged on four consecutive plays during the Bills' tying drive. One was offset by a Buffalo penalty.

Speaking at Ridgedale Middle School for an NFL Play60 event Tuesday morning, Wilson was asked by a sixth-grader about his contentious battle with Bills receiver Stevie Johnson. Aware of his impressionable audience, Wilson simply answered that "stuff kind of happens sometimes."

Wilson said he had never experienced a sequence like the one in the fourth quarter.

"That was pretty crazy," Wilson said. "I pride myself on being a physical player, and I was out there just playing physical. Things happen, but I can't comment on officiating. Obviously, as a team and as a player, you have to learn from situations like that and just get better from it."

Wilson was benched for one series, but returned after regaining his composure.

"I was just cheering my teammates on, being the best teammate I could be on the sideline," Wilson said. "I got my opportunity again and I went out there and did my thing."

Wilson's meltdown was mitigated by the Jets improving to 2-1. The defense ranks third in the NFL, and Wilson thinks it will continue to progress.

"I think we're forming our identity," Wilson said. "We do whatever it takes for a win. However we can get it, we know the division games are tough. We knew it was going to be a fight and that's all we did. We just compete to the very end."