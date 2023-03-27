Jets GM Joe Douglas: We won't pursue Lamar Jackson

PHOENIX – Jets general manager Joe Douglas will not pursue Lamar Jackson while he’s in negotiations with the Packers for Aaron Rodgers.

Douglas said it would be “disingenuous” to explore a trade for Jackson, who revealed on Monday that he requested out of Baltimore on March 2. Douglas doesn’t feel it’s right to try to gain leverage on Green Bay by engaging in talks for Jackson.

“First of all, Lamar Jackson’s a fantastic player,” Douglas said, “but where we stand is it would be disingenuous and operating and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path. Right now we have our plan, we have our process and we’re sticking with that.”

Although talks have stalled, Douglas is optimistic that he and Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst will reach an agreement on compensation for Rodgers.

The Jackson news topped all of the Rodgers’ talk at the NFL’s annual league meetings.

Jackson sent out a series of tweets, revealing he requested a trade from Baltimore earlier this month because the team “has not been interested in meeting my value." Those tweets were posted as Ravens coach John Harbaugh was meeting with reporters during the AFC coaches' breakfast.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson said on Twitter. “Any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.”

The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7. That tag allows Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but the Ravens can match any offers he receives. If Baltimore doesn’t match, the team would owe the Ravens two first-round picks.

The Jets don’t want to give up that much capital, plus what is expected to be a huge guarantee for Jackson. Douglas also doesn’t want to veer from where he is in the process with Rodgers and Green Bay.

“We’re staying on our path that we’re on right now,” Douglas said. “We’re never going to operate in bad faith.”