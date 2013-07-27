Last season left bad taste in Braylon Edwards' mouth

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- Braylon Edwards was a Jet for only three games last season, but the frustration of their 6-10 record still hasn't dissipated.

"Nobody sells mouthwash that could wash that taste out of my mouth from that squad last year," he said, referring to the distractions that helped tank their season. "That's what the team was about: What's going on with this guy? What's going on with this situation? Is he in charge of the team or is he in charge of the team? Whose team is it? Why is this player talking about that? Does this player not like this player? There was so much BS going on, it made you guys sick at the end of the day."

But Edwards, who re-signed on Thursday, sees a much different Jets team. "Everybody is paying attention to what they need to do to get this organization humping and rolling on all cylinders," he said.

Rex Ryan is just as eager to put 2012 in the rearview mirror. "That's the best thing we can do: Flush it and let's go," the coach said. "I refuse to go back. You better look forward or you've got no chance. With us, we'll end up 6-10 if we don't look forward."

CB Berry tears ACL

Aaron Berry's season came to an abrupt end when he tore his ACL in practice. The No. 4 cornerback got tied up with receiver Joe Collins during a drill and limped off the field. He is expected to undergo knee surgery next week.

Jet streams

RB Chris Ivory (tight hamstring) spent the first day of camp on the stationary bike but insisted it was just precautionary. He expects to practice tomorrow . . . Ryan won't say when RB Mike Goodson, who is facing drugs and weapons charges, will report to Cortland. "I don't really want to get into the specifics of what I know," Ryan said. "I know where he is, and I guess that's all I'm going to leave it at."