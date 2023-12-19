Lisa Wilson offers sideline details on son Zach Wilson's head hits Sunday in Jets vs. Dolphins

Zach Wilson’s mother, Lisa, said in a video posted on her Instagram stories that the Jets quarterback hid some of his concussion symptoms from the team during Sunday’s game in Miami because he wanted to keep playing.

Wilson left the field late in the first half and didn’t return. He is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“Zach took some really, really big hits and he fought through it and really tried to just stay out on the field,” Lisa Wilson said in the video. “He didn’t want to go out. He didn’t want to stop playing, so he didn’t really tell the sideline, the coaches, the trainers how he was really feeling and he tried to just fight through it and keep going so he could be out there for his guys.”

Zach Wilson was sacked four times in five series and took some hard hits in the Jets’ 30-0 loss to Miami.

“Finally, after one more blow to the head, he really started having problems with blurred vision and his depth perception,” Lisa Wilson said. “He started really worrying that he was going to hurt his team if he stayed out there because his vision was not right and you can’t play like that.”

Initially, CBS reported that Wilson was getting hydrated. Then, the Jets announced that Wilson would not return due to a head injury. Eventually, Wilson was ruled out with a concussion.

When Robert Saleh was asked about the timeline with Wilson and what happened, he said he didn’t know all the details.

“I’m not exactly sure on the communication,” Saleh said. “I just know that it came from up top that they wanted to review for a possible head injury, and he was put in the concussion protocol, and that’s it.”

Saleh said that Wilson would be the Jets starting quarterback again if and when he’s cleared from the protocol. If that doesn’t happen this week, Trevor Siemian will start Sunday against Washington.