FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets officially have begun their search for their next head coach.

Former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera interviewed with the Jets on Thursday. They also conducted an interview with ESPN football analyst Louis Riddick for their general manager vacancy.

Rivera is the first known candidate to interview for the Jets’ head-coaching job, which became available when owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh after a Week 5 loss in London. Jeff Ulbrich is finishing out the season as the interim coach.

Riddick is the fourth person to interview for the Jets’ general manager job. They’ve also spoken with former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, former Titans GM Jon Robinson and Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl.

Louis Riddick talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald before an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 17, 2022. Credit: AP/Gregory Trott

Both searches are expected to pick up with the regular season ending on Sunday. Anyone currently employed by teams can’t interview for jobs until the season is over.

Rivera, 62, has 13 years of head-coaching experience and compiled a 102-103 record. In nine years with the Panthers, he led them to the playoffs four times and to the Super Bowl once, losing to Denver in Super Bowl 50. Washington made the postseason once in Rivera’s four seasons as coach.

Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel is believed to be high on the Jets’ list, but he will be in demand around the league this coaching cycle. Vrabel’s consulting agreement with Cleveland has expired, so he can begin interviewing with teams.

Other candidates include Lions defensive coordinator and former Jet Aaron Glenn, Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Former Jets coach Rex Ryan expects to get an interview, too.

Riddick, a former NFL defensive back, spent 13 seasons working for Washington and Philadelphia in scouting and pro personel roles. He was a Washington pro scout from 2001-04 and the team's director of pro personnel for the next four years. With the Eagles, Riddick was a scout (2008), the assistant director of pro personnel (2009) and the director of pro personnel (2010-13).