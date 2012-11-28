Mark Sanchez has the hot hand as he helps feed residents in Far Rockaway

Hundreds of children braved the blistering cold for a hot meal and a glimpse of Mark Sanchez.

The Jets quarterback made the trek from New Jersey to Far Rockaway yesterday afternoon to help volunteer for City Harvest, distributing pantry bags and food from Dinosaur BBQ to about 300 residents.

"The most important thing was to make sure people have a hot meal in times like this, near Thanksgiving and the holidays, especially after the tragedy of [superstorm] Sandy," Sanchez said at the distribution site on the playground of P.S. 215.

"So we're just doing our best to give back. I wore my Jets gear and wanted to let these people know that we think about them when we're playing. It just gives us great perspective on what else is going on outside of football."

Sanchez is coming off one of his worst losses -- and possibly most embarrassing professional moment -- a 49-19 loss to the Patriots at home. It was punctuated by a comedy of errors, including Sanchez sliding into the rear end of right guard Brandon Moore.

The Jets (4-7) must, at the very least, win out and hope for help in the standings if they have any shot of making the playoffs. Working in their favor is that they close the season against five teams with losing records. Sanchez said he and his teammates are confident they can turn it around.

"We feel great. We love our chances," he said. "We've got a special group and in times of adversity our guys will stick together and keep fighting and win some games here. We'll do our best. We'll take it one game at a time."

Notes & quotes: The Jets signed WR Mardy Gilyard, according to a source. The team waived G Hayworth Hicks.