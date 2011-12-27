Mark Sanchez: I don't have to defend my QB case

Mark Sanchez wasn't about to present his case Tuesday, feeling it's unnecessary to break down why he believes he's still the Jets' long-term answer at quarterback.

"I'm not here to defend why I should be the quarterback," Sanchez told guest host Stephen A. Smith on ESPN 1050's "The Michael Kay Show" Tuesday. "I think when it comes to work ethic and things like that, people in the building know how hard I work and how much I care about playing here, and how much I love this team and franchise. But all we can control is this next week. We'll assess the offseason when that time comes."

Sanchez's erratic play Saturday, when he threw a career-high 59 passes and had three fourth-quarter turnovers, has generated more talk about his ability to take that next step and become a high-level quarterback. One Internet report suggested some within the Jets' organization are privately questioning whether he is the long-term answer.

He bristled at the notion he's being coddled.

"When things aren't going well, that's when questions like that arise," Sanchez said. "In this market, that's the way things go. People want results and they want answers when they don't get the results they are looking for."

Sanchez said he knows Rex Ryan wants him to succeed.

"He's seen flashes of a great quarterback and he's also seen some bonehead mistakes," Sanchez said. "So I think when he talks about being a great quarterback, that just means being consistent and that's what I'm striving for. I think all that stuff is in the near future and I'm working toward that every week."