Matt Forte already establishing himself as Jets’ workhorse

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Say this about Matt Forte: He doesn’t waste any time.

In two games in a Jets uniform, the running back has already firmly established himself as the team workhorse. And don’t expect that to change any time soon.

Forte, who turns 31 in December but is in top condition, had 59 touches in his first two games. He has 196 yards on 52 carries and three touchdowns, and also has seven receptions for 68 yards.

Although offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said the Jets would continue to monitor him, they also don’t see the need to limit his carries in the immediate future. That’s something of an ongoing theme in Forte’s career — he has 2,087 carries in nine seasons.

“I don’t see that yet,” Gailey said of limiting him. “It may become something that we have to think about. I’d rather rest him during the week in practice and he be ready to go every game than try to figure out how to limit his touches.”

Gailey said the Jets will do their best to rotate him and keep players fresh, but so far, that’s just translated to a whole lot of Forte.

Chiefs’ Hill a ‘special player’

The Jets know full well that they’re going to have a big challenge in containing Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill on the kick return this weekend. From his animated special teams practice to a news conference hours later, special teams coach Brant Boyer didn’t mince words. “We’re going to have our hands full getting this kid down this week,” he said. “Tyreek is a special, special player . . . he’s one of those guys, returners, that don’t come along very often.”

Jet streams

The Jets waived Julian Howsare, the only fullback on the roster. He was involved in 30 special teams plays, and three offensive plays in the first two games . . . Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (foot), quarterback Bryce Petty (shoulder), linebacker Erin Henderson (foot), and offensive lineman James Carpenter (calf) didn’t practice. Receiver Eric Decker (shoulder) and linebacker David Harris (shoulder) were limited.