Jets rookie offensive lineman Max Mitchell placed on non-football injury list

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets placed rookie offensive lineman Max Mitchell on the Non-Football Injury list. Robert Saleh said Mitchell’s season is over.

Saleh wouldn’t divulge the details on this move.

“Not football related,” Saleh said. “I’m not going to get into specifics right now because there’s still a lot of things that we’re trying to sort out and for him too.

Mitchell started Sunday’s game at right tackle in Minnesota and played 25 snaps before being replaced by George Fant. When asked after the game why Mitchell was removed, Saleh said, “felt like he was struggling a little bit.”

A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana, Mitchell appeared in six games, starting five. He was sidelined for five games while on IR with a knee injury.

The Jets filled Mitchell’s roster spot with veteran offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who has been on the practice squad since Nov. 18.

Saleh said Fant — who missed practice Wednesday with an illness — will start at right tackle against Buffalo with Mike Remmers serving as his backup.

Riding Knight

Undrafted rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight, who exceeded 100 scrimmage yards in his first two games, likely will remain a big part of the game plan even with Michael Carter back from injury. Carter practiced fully after missing last week’s game with an ankle sprain.

“He’s not going anywhere,” Saleh said of Knight.

Barring a setback for Carter, James Robinson could be inactive for the second time in three weeks. The Jets are expected to have Knight, Carter and Ty Johnson up on game day.

Sick day

A flu bug has hit the Jets, Saleh said. In addition to Fant, cornerback D.J. Reed — who wasn’t feeling well Sunday — receiver Corey Davis and defensive end Micheal Clemons were not at practice because of an illness. Saleh hopes they will return Thursday.

No panic

Saleh said he’ not going to “hit the panic button” regarding the Jets’ red-zone failures last game. They were 1-for-6 against Minnesota. Saleh believes the Jets’ practice red-zone offense more than any team. A greater concern to Saleh is the Jets’ third-down troubles. They’ve converted 32.9 percent of third downs — fourth-worst in the NFL.

“It’s the money down,” Saleh said. “It’s got to get better, for sure.”