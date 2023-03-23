Jets' Mecole Hardman hoping to move from one elite QB to another

Mecole Hardman went from catching passes from Patrick Mahomes to waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers will be throwing him the football.

The Jets remain in pursuit of Rodgers, and the prospect of playing with him definitely appealed to Hardman. But the former Kansas City speedster said he would have signed with the Jets regardless, citing a “great foundation” and “nice pieces” and playing alongside receivers Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson.

“Nobody knows what’s happening with this deal,” Hardman said on a Thursday afternoon Zoom call. “What did it do with my decision? Nothing, basically. With Lazard signing and Garrett Wilson being here and just with the coaching staff and what’s going on, that was a big part of my decision outside of the A-Rod things going on.”

Hardman signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Thursday that will be worth up to $6.5 million. He hopes to be the do-it-all, Swiss army knife kind of player that Elijah Moore was expected to be for the Jets.

After the Jets reached an agreement with Hardman, they traded Moore and a third-round pick to Cleveland for a second-rounder.

Moore never developed chemistry with Zach Wilson and requested a trade last season because of a lack of targets. Moore sounded excited to be playing with Deshaun Watson, calling him a “a legit quarterback” and said playing with him will “just make life way easier.”

Trading Moore may have made it easier to acquire Rodgers. The Jets now have back-to-back picks in the second round — No. 42 and 43 — that they could use to facilitate a trade with the Packers.

Hardman can speak firsthand to what an elite quarterback can do for an offense and a receiver. He was on two Super Bowl-winning teams in Kansas City playing with Mahomes, a two-time MVP.

“Any quarterback of any caliber that’s one of the highest will help anybody out,” Hardman said. “Just the fact that they can make plays, they can put you in the right position, they can make throws other quarterbacks can’t make. Once you get that on your team or around you it just makes you a better receiver overall.”

Hardman, who missed half of last season and the Super Bowl because of a groin injury, had core muscle surgery last month. He said he’s “ahead of schedule” and expects to participate in the Jets’ offseason workouts.

If it’s possible, Hardman also believes he’ll be “faster” than he was before the surgery.

Hardman also expects to be showcased differently in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system than he was in Kansas City, where he totaled 2,213 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns in four seasons.

He was used in the quick-passing game, to stretch the field and in jet sweeps. He said he will do more with the Jets.

“I think being in this offense and going forward, I’m probably going to show people a little more than just the quick game or the jet sweeps,” Hardman said. “Actually showing a little of the route tree, catching the ball across the middle of the field or run some out-breaking routes and stuff like that, just to show a little bit more of my game.”

Hardman also wants and expects to be used as a returner. The Jets need one to replace Braxton Berrios, who signed with the Dolphins. Hardman compiled 1,482 yards returning kicks and punts and scored two touchdowns with Kansas City.

RB Johnson staying

Running back Ty Johnson is returning to the Jets on a one-year deal, a source said. Johnson, a Jet since 2020, played more on special teams than offense last season. He had 42 touches for 248 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets also re-signed offensive lineman Adam Pankey, who spent most of last season on the practice squad.