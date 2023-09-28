Jets speedy receiver Mecole Hardman waiting for his chance to make plays

FLORHAM PARK, N.J – The Jets’ offense could use a spark and Mecole Hardman is waiting to provide one.

The Jets signed the speedy receiver in the offseason, but they have hardly used him. Hardman has played 16 snaps and has been targeted just once.

“I do think I can definitely help at some things, and being explosive and making things happen,” Hardman said. “That’s my mindset anytime I’m on the field. Whenever that chance presents itself, I'll make sure I go out there and show that.”

Hardman spent his first four NFL seasons doing a little of everything with Kansas City. He played receiver, ran jet sweeps and returned punts and kicks. Hardman scored 20 touchdowns.

As a Jet, he didn’t play a snap in Week 1, was on the field for 14 in Week 2 when the game was long decided and had just two last week. Hardman has one catch for 6 yards this season.

The way the offense has stumbled it’s puzzling that Hardman hasn’t been used much. The same goes for tight end Jeremy Ruckert, one of the Jets’ best run blockers. He played six snaps the last two weeks. Coaches have blamed it on a lack of plays and not converting on third down to create more plays.

“It’s been all by what’s kind of been going on and how the game has progressed,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “There’s a lot of things we want to get to, a lot of people we want to get out on the field. We got to do better as a group. It starts with me.”

Hardman said he’s just got to stay professional and keep working and getting more familiar with the offense and wait for his chance. But he said he’s ready.

“Whenever I get that chance, whenever they want to dial something up for me, I’m going to make sure I make it count,” Hardman said.

Hackett said the offense’s main priority this week is being better on first and second downs to avoid third-and-long situations.

In the last two games, the Jets are 3-for-24 on third-down conversions – 10 of those attempts were 10 yards or longer.

“We’re having too many three-and-outs, we’re having too many long third-down situations that we can’t get into that rhythm,” Hackett said. “That is our No. 1 focus right now.”

Frustration is fine

Hackett downplayed the sideline flare-ups during last week’s game against New England.

“When you’re not playing well enough across the board on offense and we’re not getting what we want on the field you want the guys to be frustrated,” Hackett said. “I don’t want the guys to be out there smiling and happy.”

Michael Carter had a heated exchange with running backs coach Taylor Embree, and Garrett Wilson had an animated discussion with Hackett and Zach Wilson. That discussion was “unbelievably positive,” according to Hackett.

“You love the passion,” Hackett said. “We all have to be smart and make sure that passion doesn’t hurt us. We want to take that and channel and help us out on the field.”