Jets trade seldom-used Mecole Hardman back to Kansas City

Mecole Hardman’s time as a Jet didn’t last very long.

The Jets agreed to trade the seldom-used Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick to Kansas City for a 2025 sixth-round selection, according to league sources.

This move seemed inevitable because Hardman was barely involved in the offense after the Jets signed him to a one-year, $4 million contract in free agency. It also made sense for Kansas City, which needs receivers and knows Hardman very well. He spent his first four NFL seasons with KC.

Hardman played a total of 28 offensive snaps for the Jets and was targeted just three times. He was a healthy scratch for their Week 5 game in Denver. Hardman ends his Jets career with one catch for 6 yards.

The emergence of undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Gipson made Hardman redundant in the Jets’ offense.

Gipson has handled most of the duties that were expected to go to Hardman. Gipson is the Jets' returner in special teams and has been used to run end-arounds and jet sweeps and occasionally catches passes. His role could expand after the bye.

Hardman was asked last week if he would like to be traded or released.

“I just want to play, I just want to get on the field and do some things,” Hardman said. “Whether it’s here or somewhere else I don’t make that call. Whatever happens, happens.”

Robert Saleh was also asked last week about Hardman's future with the Jets.

"Until someone upstairs says otherwise we’re going to do our best to try and find ways to get him involved," Saleh said.

The Jets have some other players who are candidates to be traded, particularly edge rusher Carl Lawson and running back Dalvin Cook.

Lawson has been inactive twice this season. Jermaine Johnson and Bryce Huff are playing much more and producing.

Cook, whom the Jets signed in free agency, has only gotten 10 touches in the last two games. Breece Hall is healthy and handling most of the backfield workload.