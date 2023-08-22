Jets' Mekhi Becton to start at right tackle in preseason game against the Giants

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mekhi Becton is one step closer to a moment two years in the making. Becton will start at right tackle Saturday against the Giants. It’s another marker towards his goal of playing in his first regular season game since Sept. 12, 2021.

“I found out at meetings today,” Becton said after practice Tuesday. “I mean, the job’s not finished. I still got a lot of things I got to work on. So I mean, it’s cool and all, but I still want to keep building and stacking on where I’m at right now.”

Two knee injuries have kept him on injured reserve the past two seasons. His play against the Buccaneers last week drew praise from coach Robert Saleh, who cited Becton's power, athleticism and how well he finished his blocks.

“He did a really nice job in the game, took over half the snaps,” Saleh said. “He looks like he’s in much better shape obviously, so we’ll give him a run at right tackle and see what he does.”

Becton credited his 1-year-old son, Mekhi Jr., for additional motivation after missing all of last season. He’s too young to understand his father’s winding road, yet he kept him encouraged when things got tough.

“He’s the reason why I kept driving and kept pushing to where I’m at right now and never gave up,” Becton said.

Becton also gained a fan in Aaron Rodgers. The two had lunch in the team’s cafeteria Monday and Rodgers spoke highly of Becton’s work ethic . He also said he reached out to keep Becton encouraged since injuries can make teammates feel isolated while recovering.

Instead of isolation Saturday, Becton will have different emotions - joy starting a preseason game and an awareness that there’s more to be done. And perhaps a bit of awe blocking for Rodgers.

“I’ve been star-struck the whole time,” Becton said of Rodgers. “I’m star-struck when I’m actually in the huddle with him. But I know what the job is and I know what I got to do.”

Two-minute drill

Running backs Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall won’t play Saturday, Saleh said. Cook wasn’t at practice Tuesday as he awaits the birth of his child, but Hall practiced and showed off his burst at times during 11-on-11 drills…Running back Izzy Abanikanda will miss a “couple of weeks” after a thigh contusion suffered against the Buccaneers…Center Joe Tippman (knee) won’t play Saturday, but should be available by the beginning of the season.