With less weight and more maturity, Jets' Mekhi Becton ready to play anywhere

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mekhi Becton has changed his body and his tune a little.

The big offensive tackle — who is down to 350 pounds for the first time since college — said he wants to start Week 1 for the Jets. But he’s no longer saying he only wants to play left tackle.

“Wherever they want me,” Becton said Tuesday, “I just want to be on the field.”

During the offseason, Becton tweeted, “I. AM. A. LEFT TACKLE!!!,” after coach Robert Saleh said Becton would be in an open competition for both spots. He backtracked Tuesday.

“That took some maturing,” Becton said. “That’s the big thing for me, I just want to play.”

Becton will get to play for the first time since Week 1 in 2021 when the Jets play in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game. Saleh said Becton would play about 20-25 snaps against the Browns.

During camp, Becton has been working with the second- and third-teams as he continues his return from multiple right-knee surgeries. If he earns a starting job, it could be at right tackle. The Jets are still waiting for Duane Brown to return from shoulder surgery. Billy Turner and Max Mitchell have been the first-team tackles.

Becton said this preseason game has “significance” after all the time he’s missed.

He didn’t play last season after re-injuring his knee in training camp. In an interview with Newsday in May, Becton blamed the injury on the coaches for playing him on the right side instead of the left.

Becton backtracked on that Tuesday also, saying he had the wrong surgery in 2021.

“I wouldn’t say it was fully on them,” Becton said. “My knee was never fully healed. I didn’t get the right surgery I was supposed to get. That played a part in it as well.”

Becton said he opted for a minor procedure believing he would return that season. That never happened. Last year, Becton had major surgery on his knee. He said his knee is getting stronger and he feels great. Becton was held out of parts of three practices last week but has gone through three straight with no issues.

“These past few days have been probably my best few days in a while,” Becton said. “I’m feeling confident, feeling comfortable. I’m ready to go.”