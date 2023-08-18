It's Mekhi Becton's right tackle job to win -- if he can stay healthy

The Jets have some holes across their starting offensive line, but one very easily can be filled by Mekhi Becton.

If he can stay healthy.

That’s the caveat. It’s been that way since the 6-7, 350-pound tackle first injured his knee in Week 1 in 2021. That was the last time Becton played in a regular-season game.

Becton’s right knee is getting stronger and his confidence playing on it is growing.

Jets offensive line coach Keith Carter said Becton is pushing himself every day to do more. Robert Saleh said he had a conversation with Becton on Wednesday and could tell how serious he was about playing and being someone the team can rely on this season.

“He wants to play. He’s going for it,” Saleh said. “It’s the most confident I’ve felt in a while with him. Just selfishly speaking. I look into guys’ eyes. He’s going for it.”

Asked to elaborate, Saleh said, “He wants to be on the field. He wants to play football. Going for it as in the amount of strain and fight. I just feel a different person.”

Becton will get another opportunity in Saturday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium to show how far he’s come and prove to the Jets where he should be.

The expectation all along has been that Duane Brown will start at left tackle when he returns from shoulder surgery. The right tackle job is open. That could be and probably should be Becton’s.

If he can stay healthy.

The Jets have consistently said they would put their best five linemen in front of Aaron Rodgers. As Becton’s knee has gotten stronger, he has shown that he’s one of the top five and the best tackle.

Max Mitchell and Billy Turner have been playing both tackle positions and switching sides. Neither has stood out or grabbed hold of the position. Carter spoke highly of Mitchell but said he needs to be more consistent.

“He’s not there yet,” Carter said.

Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in 2020, played on the right side in Thursday’s practice for the first time in competitive drills this camp. He’s been playing right tackle in walkthroughs, Saleh said.

Initially, Becton was resistant because he wants to play left tackle and believes that the switch to the right side last year led to him reinjuring his right knee. But Becton said earlier in camp he would play “wherever they want me.”

It’s possible that Becton could play right tackle on Saturday.

“We want to get him comfortable on his knee coming off the injury,” Carter said. “We didn’t feel like it was in his best interests to switch back and forth. Now he’s starting to get those reps, he’s starting to build that strength back. So we’re excited to see what he can do at right and figure out what the best spot is for him and for the group.”

Saleh said the reason Becton hasn’t been working with the starters yet is because they want to make sure he can get through the equivalent of a full game.

“It’s unfair to the team if you prepare a guy to start and aren't sure he can make it through a game,” Saleh said.

Becton is moving in the right direction and is “light years ahead” of where he was when camp started, according to Saleh. It seems that first-team reps could be next.

“We’re encouraging Mekhi, like ‘Hey man, we don’t want to rush you. We want you to feel good. We’re on your side. When you’re ready to cut this thing loose, we’re ready. Go earn a job,’ ” Carter said. “We’re not necessarily telling him the job’s his, but we are definitely encouraging him like, ‘Hey man, let’s go. When you’re ready to put the pedal to the metal, go compete.’ ”

It sounds like Becton is — and it could be a good thing for the Jets. Becton could be the right man for the right (tackle) job.

If he can stay healthy.

Two-minute drill

The Lions released former Jets receiver Denzel Mims with an injury designation. The Jets will no longer get the conditional sixth-round pick they acquired from Detroit in last month’s trade because the deal was conditional on Mims making the Lions' 53-man roster.