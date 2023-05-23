Jets coach Robert Saleh declines to address Mekhi Becton's comments about knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robert Saleh declined to address Mekhi Becton’s comments to Newsday that the coach’s decision to move him to right tackle last year led to him re-injuring his knee.

“I’m not going to get into the negative of all of it,” Saleh said. “It’s not about finger pointing. What I’m focused on is over the last six months, Mekhi has done an unbelievable job, getting his weight down toward a healthy weight that’s sustainable. He’s been available during OTAs. He’s been prompt and very diligent with regard to meetings. He’s in probably the best shape of his life. He’s got a smile on his face and he’s attacking it and that’s what’s most important. Whatever happened in the past happened in the past.”

Becton, who started at left tackle his rookie season, has played just one game over the past two years. He told Newsday, “It made no sense” for him to play right tackle after having surgery on his right knee.

“I hurt my right knee,” Becton said. “That’s going to be the knee that I put the most pressure on [while backpedaling in pass protection]. I explained it [to the coaches], but no one cared.”

Becton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last year in camp, added, “I got forced to play a position I don’t play, and then I was pretty much telling them I wasn’t feeling good the whole time throughout camp, and I was told I shouldn’t be complaining. Go out there and do it.”

Saleh has spoken to Becton about it.

“We talk all the time,” Saleh said. “He’s fine. He’s in a really good place and I want to keep him there.”

Saleh also said he has told Becton he may have to play right tackle this year. Saleh said Duane Brown, Becton, Max Mitchell Billy Turner and rookie Carter Warren will be competing for the two tackle spots.

Becton is not participating in OTAs. He’s not fully cleared from last year’s knee surgery.

Saleh on Quinnen

Saleh said he’s not concerned about Quinnen Williams’ contract situation. The All-Pro defensive tackle has skipped the voluntary workouts and last week removed Jets from his Twitter bio and stopped following the team as he awaits a new deal.

“I’m not worried at all,” Saleh said. “That thing will get done and he’ll be here.”

Clark wanted out

New Jets safety Chuck Clark said he felt disrespected in Baltimore and requested a trade from the Ravens last year in part because they drafted Kyle Hamilton, who plays the same position.

“I was ready to get out of there,” Clark said.

The Jets sent Baltimore a 2024 seventh-round pick for Clark, who started 61 games the past four years.