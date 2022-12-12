Michael Carter laments his fumble that proved costly for Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Michael Carter was disappointed in himself for dropping the ball when the Jets were gaining ground against the Bills on Sunday.

The second-year running back returned after missing one game with an ankle injury, but Carter had a career-low five yards on five rushes and lost a fumble for the first time this season. It came at a crucial moment in the Jets’ 20-12 loss against their AFC East rivals.

The Jets were approaching the red zone after Jermaine Johnson’s blocked punt for a safety trimmed Buffalo’s lead to 20-9 and gave them the ball back. Carter was falling forward at the end of a five-yard run when Bills safety Damar Hamlin punched the ball loose just before Carter’s elbow hit the ground. Bills linebacker Matt Milano recovered the ball at the 22-yard-line with 5:41 remaining.

“I had a tough moment there,” a solemn Carter said in the locker room after initially declining to speak with reporters. “Just overall, I wasn’t playing a great game. I just want to be able to be there for my guys.”

The Jets lost two of their three fumbles, leading to a pair of field goals for the Bills. Coach Robert Saleh called Carter’s late turnover “the big one.”

“I thought the defense did a really nice job in both situations, minimizing the damage,” Saleh said. “But when you lose the turnover battle, you’re not giving yourself a chance to win the game.”

Carter expressed his regret in his postgame comments.

“The guys know I love this,” he said. “I want to apologize to everybody else.”

Did Carter share that feeling with his teammates?

“Nah,” he said. “They kind of already know. They got my back. So it’s understood.”

Carter attributed the turnover to trying too hard to make a big play. When the offensive line created a hole that “opened up like Disney World,” he said, “I just tried to go score a touchdown.”

Hamlin seized the opportunity to create a turnover once Carter lost his footing.

“When they’re stumbling, that’s the perfect time to punch it out,” Hamlin said.

Carter has protected the ball well so far in his career. This was his third fumble, and second turnover, in 26 NFL games. He did not fumble once in his senior year at North Carolina.

“I want nothing more than to be able to help the guys win,” he said. “You’ve got to win the turnover battle to win the game.”

Carter was targeted six times in the passing game, catching three passes for 15 yards.

Undrafted rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight had another good game in his second career start. Knight rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries and scored his first touchdown on a 13-yard run in the third quarter. In three games, Knight has 230 yards rushing, and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Carter has 375 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 12 games. He is averaging 3.6 yards per carry, and has gained another 224 yards on 31 receptions.