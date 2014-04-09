Michael Vick, Mark Sanchez could face off in preseason

The Jets will close out the 2014 preseason the same way they did last year: on the road in Philly. But this time around, there's a ready-made storyline.

The Jets signed Michael Vick to a free-agent deal on the same day they released Mark Sanchez, their fifth overall pick in 2009. And now, both quarterbacks could wind up being the headliner in their Week 4 preseason matchup.

Vick will compete for the starting job against incumbent Geno Smith this offseason. But if the Jets already believe Smith is the face of their future, it’s likely the former Eagle will start the preseason finale, which is reserved for backups.

Though dates and times have yet to be determined for all of the preseason games, the Jets already know their opponents.

They’ll open up at home against Andrew Luck and the Colts in Week 1, followed by a Week 2 road trip to Cincinnati. This is just the second time the Jets will face Indy in the preseason, but it's the second straight season in which they’ll play in Cincy.

The Jets return home in Week 3 to face the Giants at MetLife Stadium – a rivalry game, now known as "The Snoopy Bowl" that dates back to 1969. The Jets will host the Giants this year. (The Jets were the road team last year when Sanchez suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.)

The Jets have faced the Eagles every year since 2001. And there’s a very good chance Sanchez will be squaring off against his former team this August. The only question is: who will be starting for the Jets?

Will it be Vick – the quarterback the Jets signed before releasing Sanchez?

Or Smith – the young signal-caller who was competing against Sanchez just a year ago?