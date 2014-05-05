At request of Jets punter, Vick agrees to pay $10K to charity for No. 1 jersey

Ryan Quigley gladly relinquished his No. 1 jersey to Michael Vick -- for a price, of course.

But Quigley wasn't interested in pocketing thousands of dollars.

“Most of the time in the NFL, if a veteran requests your number, you work out a financial agreement, between the two players," the punter told the team's web site. "I was not interested in the money for myself, I wanted to find a way to help some others.“

In exchange for the No. 1, Vick will donate $10,000 to two charities: Teen Angel of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. and the Boys and Girls Club of New York.

The veteran quarterback will make the donations in Quigley's name.

"I think it's great that Ryan was willing to change as long as it was for a good cause," said Vick, who recently had settled on the No. 8 before changing his mind. "I loved his idea."

Quigley has yet to choose another jersey number.