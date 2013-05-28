Mike Goodson practices with Jets for first time since his arrest

Mike Goodson practiced with his new Jets teammates Tuesday for the first time since his arrest on drugs and weapons charges earlier this month, a source told Newsday Tuesday morning.

The Jets signed the former Raiders running back to a three-year, $6.9-million contract this offseason in hopes of improving their ground game.

Goodson, 25, was arrested May 17 for possession of marijuana (fewer than 50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a loaded handgun and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He posted $50,000 bail that day and pleaded not guilty to all five charges last week in Morristown, N.J.

He was at the Jets' Florham Park, N.J., facility last week but he did not participate in organized team activities. Instead, Goodson met with general manager John Idzik and coach Rex Ryan. But after missing the first three voluntary OTA workouts last week, Goodson was back in action Tuesday morning. Media, however, were not present. (The only OTA practice open to reporters this week is tomorrow's.)

Before the Jets signed running back Chris Ivory last month, position coach Anthony Lynn expressed optimism about his stable of backs. In late March, Lynn said he has "more playmakers than I've had in the last couple of years."

Regarding Goodson, Lynn said: "He's always been a dynamic back and an explosive back . . . I just think with the offense we're in now and that skill set, it's going to be a good combination. He's a young guy that's been in the league. No, he doesn't have the stats . . . But the man can play."

Goodson is scheduled to appear in court June 12. The Jets will hold mandatory minicamp June 11-13.