Jets, OC Mike LaFleur mutually part ways, source says

The Jets are looking for a new offensive coordinator.

Mike LaFleur will not return for a third season with the Jets, a league source said. The source described it as “a mutual parting.”

There was uncertainty regarding LaFleur’s future with the Jets because of the rough and unsettling finish to this season on offense. That uncertainty prompted several teams to reach out to the Jets to inquire about LaFleur’s availability, the source said.

Head coach Robert Saleh indicated last week that he wanted LaFleur back despite the offense’s struggles. But when he was asked about LaFleur on Monday, Saleh said he hadn’t made any decisions yet and he wanted to evaluate everything.

After Saleh spoke with LaFleur over the last few days, the Jets decided to allow him to pursue those opportunities.

The Jets will begin their search for LaFleur’s replacement on Thursday.