Dolphins hire ex-Jets GM Tannenbaum as a consultant

The Dolphins have hired former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum as a consultant.

Tannenbaum will consult with the Dolphins “on a variety of projects involving innovation, analytics and sports science,” according to a press release issued Friday by the team.

He was fired by owner Woody Johnson in January 2013 after the team finished 6-10. He served as Jets GM for seven years.

But it didn’t take long for Tannenbaum to find a steady gig. In April, he was hired by Chicago-based Priority Sports & Entertainment as an agent within its new coaches, front office and broadcasters division. In his role with Priority, Tannenbaum (who is based in New York) oversees contracts and representation for pro and college football and basketball coaches. He also earned himself a nice chunk of change after negotiating Steve Kerr’s five-year, $25-million head-coaching deal with the Golden State Warriors. He also negotiated the new deal for Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt.

Tannenbaum will continue in his role at Priority, the Dolphins said.

General manager Dennis Hickey said in a statement: “As an organization, we are committed to innovation and technology and we feel the creation of our analytics department and the development of our sports sciences program will help our personnel, coaching staff and players reach their full potential.”