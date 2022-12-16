Mike White out, Zach Wilson in as Jets' starting quarterback

Ready or not, Zach Wilson is back as the Jets’ starting quarterback.

Mike White was hoping to play against the Lions on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in a crucial game for the Jets’ playoffs hopes. It was his job for the last three games after Wilson was benched following poor play in the 10-3 loss at New England Nov. 20. He also showed a lack of accountability after the game.

But White took a big hit to the ribs during last Sunday’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo that required a hospital visit after the game. He was cleared to practice this week on a limited basis, but the Jets’ doctors wouldn’t clear him for contact upon further evaluation Monday and Tuesday.

Coach Robert Saleh said White sought an outside doctor to clear him, but the Jets finalized a decision Friday morning not to play him. Wilson had been elevated earlier this week to be the second-string QB for the Detroit game. He had been working on his fundamentals since being benched.

“Mike White, who is an absolute warrior and has been doing everything he could to try to find another opinion to get him on to the football field, to find somebody who will clear him for contact, has exhausted every measure he possibly can because he wants to be out there for his teammates,” Saleh said. “That opinion will not change.

“It’s gotten to the point where we could drag this out to Sunday, but this is one of those deals where we’ve got to do what’s best for the player and protect the player from the player. So he’s been cleared for practice, but he has not been cleared for contact.

“And so with that, this can be a great opportunity for Zach. … He’s gotten the vast majority of the first-team reps. He’ll get all the reps today. He’ll get all the reps tomorrow. And so we feel very comfortable about Zach’s preparation as the first-team quarterback.”

The Jets are tied with the Patriots and Chargers, but in ninth place in the AFC playoff race due to tiebreakers. New England is currently in the seventh and final spot.