Jets ready to take care of business, extend playoff hopes to final week

The Jets can’t go winless in Seattle.

A loss on New Year’s Day to the Seahawks will render the Jets’ Week 18 game in Miami meaningless and extend the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 12 consecutive years. If the Jets win, they will stay alive in the AFC playoff race. Their trip to Miami will still have some juice.

The Jets (7-8) have to win their remaining two games and New England has to lose or tie one of their last two (at home vs. Miami, at Buffalo). You knew Bill Belichick would have a say in whether the Jets finally ended their playoff skid.

“We need to win. That’s all that matters,” Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. “It doesn’t matter if somebody misses a field goal, somebody trips on their shoelace. It doesn’t matter if we don’t win. For us the focus is on taking care of business this week and then following it up with taking care of business next week. The rest will play itself out.”

PLAYOFF SCENARIO The Jets must win both of their remaining games — at Seattle today, then at Miami on Jan. 8.

New England must lose or tie in at least one of its final two games (today vs. Miami, at Buffalo on Jan. 8).

If the Dolphins and Jets both win this weekend, it would set up a playoff play-in game between the two in Miami on Jan. 8. A win by the Jets would give them the series sweep and the head-to-head tiebreaker. -- Nick Klopsis

The Jets put themselves in this position. They were 6-3 at their bye week and 7-4 heading into December, still in control of their own destiny. But they then lost four games in a row. Yet thanks to help from around the NFL, the Jets still could have a Happy New Year. The Jets can’t drop the ball, though, against Seattle (7-8) and former Jets quarterback Geno Smith.

“If we don’t come back with a victory, we know exactly what that’s going to look like,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “We got to go out there and make sure we’re giving everything that we have because pretty much there’s no tomorrow after Sunday if we don’t come back with a victory.”

There will be no tomorrow. Just more disappointment and many more questions, starting at quarterback.

Mike White, who missed the previous two games with fractured ribs, is back. The Jets are trusting him to put the offense in position to score. Zach Wilson didn’t do that enough in White’s absence and has been benched for the second time this season.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick last year, might have played his last game as a Jet.

White has an opportunity in these last two games — and possibly the playoffs — to show the Jets he could be their quarterback for the long run. White said it’s not all about him and that “football is the ultimate team sport,” but he believes every Jet is excited about the magnitude of this moment.

“Every competitor is going to welcome that,” White said. “That’s what you grow up wanting. Every kid is in the backyard, it’s always bases loaded, 3-2 count or on a two-minute drive or playing soccer it’s penalty kicks and stuff like that when the stakes are the highest.

“I feel like it’s similar to that situation. In football it’s a team sport so you never feel like you have to do it yourself.”

White recalled when he enjoyed a storybook moment. He was 10 and playing baseball in St. Augustine, Florida. His team was down one with runners on first and second and one out when he came to the plate on his father’s birthday.

“It was my first ever home run in a game,” White said. “I hit it dead center. I’ll never forget it. I hit it so pure that I didn’t even hear it hit the bat. My Dad was our third-base coach and as I’m rounding third base I said, ‘Hey, happy birthday,’ or something like that. My Dad still has the ball.”

White said no close family member celebrates a birthday on Jan. 1, but he joked, “I might need to find some distant relatives that have that birthday just to see if I can get that luck.”

Good luck is the reason the Jets are still in it after losing five of their last six games.

The Patriots have dropped four of five. The Dolphins have lost four in a row. When Green Bay rallied to win at Miami, it was like an extra Christmas Day gift for the Jets.

“Everything that happened that needed to happen almost felt like a sign, a second chance almost,” White said. “Maybe a little extra life breathing in the locker room.”

The Jets have to do something with it. Seattle has traveled a similar path as the Jets. The Seahawks were 6-3 and have lost five of six games. Seattle needs to win out and get help to make the playoffs. The Jets are only focusing on the winning-out part for them.

“We just got to take care of business,” Rankins said. “That’s our sole focus. If you start scoreboard watching, if you start looking at, ‘Well, if they lose we’ll be fine.’ If you start thinking like that, you’re already giving yourself an out. For us it’s just about winning these last two, doing everything in our power to take care of business.”