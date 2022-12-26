Jets quarterback Mike White cleared by doctors to start Sunday, source confirms

Mike White is back and will lead the Jets offense this week.

White was cleared for contact by doctors on Monday and will get the start for the Jets in their must-win game Sunday in Seattle, a league source confirmed. White missed the past two games with fractured ribs that he suffered against Buffalo.

Zach Wilson started for White the past two games. The Jets lost both. Wilson was benched in Thursday’s 19-3 loss to Jacksonville and replaced by Chris Streveler in the third quarter. The fourth-string quarterback moved the offense better than Wilson, the player the Jets selected with the No. 2 overall pick last year

The Jets (7-8) are still very much alive in the AFC playoff race and are turning to White to jump start the offense. If the Jets win their last two games and New England loses once, they will snap their 11-year playoff drought.

The Jets end the season in Miami against the Dolphins, who are clinging to the seventh and last playoff spot in the AFC. They’re one game up, but the Jets own the head-to-head tiebreaker from beating Miami earlier this season.

They have dropped four straight – two of the games White started. But the Jets had a chance to win all three. Wilson has thrown for under 100 yards and no touchdowns in two of his last three starts. Wilson’s long-term future with the Jets is certainly in doubt.