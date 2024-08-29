FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mike Williams gave the Jets’ offense a boost in practice Thursday and will be cleared to play Week 1.

Williams, who is returning from a torn ACL, took part in competitive team drills for the first time this week. Robert Saleh estimated that Williams had about four or five catches for well over 100 yards in Thursday’s simulated scrimmage.

The Jets will keep Williams on a snap count when they open up Sept. 9 against the 49ers, but they expect him to make an impact.

“He’s going to be available Week 1,” Saleh said. “We’ll be very smart with how we use him. But he’s going to be plenty available to make his mark felt.”

The Jets signed Williams to a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason. He was a big-play threat with the Chargers before suffering the injury in Week 3 last year.

Williams said it “was amazing” to be back in team competition and catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. He expected to be able to play Week 1.

“I was putting the work in this whole time to make myself available to perform this season,” Williams said. “It’s all paying off at the right time.”

Williams said the coaching staff hasn’t talked about how much he’ll play yet, but he feels good and is comfortable doing everything he was able to prior to the injury.

“I’m ready for whatever, “ Williams said. “Whenever my number is called, I’m going to be ready. I’m preparing to play the whole game or whatever they need from me.”

Cine changes mind

The Jets planned to sign former Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine to their practice squad, but the third-year safety decided to join the Bills’ practice squad instead. When asked what happened, general manager Joe Douglas said, “Just a change of heart, I guess.”

Carter returns to field

Nickelback Michael Carter II, who hurt his ankle the first week of training camp, is back practicing in full.