Mike Williams seemed to be on borrowed time with the Jets the last few weeks. The receiver’s time ran out on Tuesday.

Williams, who never meshed with Aaron Rodgers, was traded to the Steelers for a 2025 fifth-round pick. The deal had been in the works since before the two teams met in Pittsburgh on Oct. 20. They finally came to an agreement just hours before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Jets signed Williams in the offseason to a one-year, $10 million contract. The former Charger was returning from a torn ACL, but the Jets believed that he would be a big playmaker and take some of the attention off No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson.

Williams became expendable after the Jets acquired Davante Adams from Las Vegas last month. But Williams’ days as a Jet were numbered after Rodgers criticized him publicly for running the wrong route that led to an interception against the Bills on Oct. 14. Williams had 12 catches for 166 yards in nine games as a Jet.

News of the trade broke during Rodgers’ weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The Jets quarterback responded in real time.

“Mike’s a good guy. He’ll be good in that locker room,” Rodgers said. “He’s had a nice career. Sometimes a change of scenery is great for certain guys. Shoot, it was great for me, it was fun kind of getting re-enthused.

“We kind of knew with Davante coming in that there would be less targets for everybody. G’s leading the league in targets, he’s going to get his targets. Tae’s a dynamic player, he’s going to get his targets. If this gives Mike more opportunities that’s awesome. I wish Mike well.”

There was some thought that the Jets might hold on to Williams after Allen Lazard suffered a chest injury that landed him on injured reserve. Lazard will miss at least three more weeks.

This move leaves the Jets thin at receiver. There should be more opportunities for second-year receiver Xavier Gipson and perhaps rookie Malachi Corley.

The much more proven and established Williams would have been good insurance for the Jets. But he wasn’t being utilized. In the three games since Adams arrived, Williams was targeted just four times and had two catches for 21 yards.

Williams opened the season on a snap count and started slowly due in part to his lack of participation in OTAs and training camp while rehabbing and recovering from his injury. Williams’ on-field relationship with Rodgers was never right, though.

In back-to-back games against the Vikings and Bills, the Jets' potential game-winning drives ended when Rodgers was intercepted on passes intended for Williams. Rodgers took accountability against Minnesota — he threw three picks that day — but he blamed Williams following the three-point loss to Buffalo.

Williams did not participate in the Jets’ next two practices for what was called “personal reasons.” He would not reveal those reasons.

“Mike’s a quiet guy, just kind of goes about his business,” Rodgers said. “Mike had a rough injury last year. The ACL is tough to come back from. He worked his [butt] off all offseason, wasn’t around for training camp. He was working on the side.

“I felt like he was getting better throughout the early part of the season. I felt like his speed was getting better and he was feeling more comfortable with it. It’s a tough injury. I had that injury. It’s the mental part that takes the longest.”

Adams backs Ulbrich

Adams gave interim Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich a strong endorsement Tuesday, saying he hopes Ulbrich is “my coach moving forward” during an appearance on “Up and Adams with Kay Adams.”

The Jets (3-6) probably need to make a run — regular season and playoffs — for Ulbrich to be their coach next season. He has provided stability since replacing the fired Robert Saleh and is loved by the players, including Davante Adams.

“I love my coach. He’s just a real dude,” Adams said. “I love talking to him. I love the way he talks to the team. Love the way he holds guys accountable. I love the way he goes about his job. It makes it more like a family-type vibe. A guy that has that position, that’s how you get guys to play for you.

“I’d love if he was my coach moving forward, that’s for sure. I’ve only been here for a short time. 'Brich is a real dude and I got a ton of respect for him already.”