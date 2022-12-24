Jets receivers coach Miles Austin banned for gambling, source says

The NFL is suspending Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy. The suspension is a minimum of one year, according to an NFL source.

Austin is appealing the suspension.

There is no indication that Austin bet on NFL games, but he bet on other sports, which is in violation of the league’s gambling policy.

Austin did not coach the Jets during Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars. His attorney Bill Deni issued a statement:

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” Deni said. “Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing his suspension.”

Austin, a New Jersey native, is in his second season as Jets receivers coach. He spent 10 years in the NFL, mostly with the Cowboys and made two Pro Bowls.

“The NFL confirmed today that New York Jets’ wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for violating the NFL’s Gambling Policy,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Austin is appealing that suspension. The league will have no further comment until that appeal has been resolved.”