Mornhinweg: Geno Smith has the edge over Michael Vick

Marty Mornhinweg provided some clarity on the Jets’ quarterback competition during a Thursday conference call with season ticket holders.

Asked about the QB contest between incumbent Geno Smith and newly-signed veteran Michael Vick, the Jets offensive coordinator said: “There is competition. Now, it may not quite be like the competition we had last year [between Smith and former Jet Mark Sanchez], where everything was 50-50.

"We're trying to continue the progression with Geno, and then have Mike ready to go. It's just that simple, and Mike knows the exact expectations and roles that he has, and Geno knows the exact expectations.”

Mornhinweg’s comments came a day after Vick and head coach Rex Ryan sent mixed messages about the team’s QB battle.

Though general manager John Idzik has preached the importance of competition throughout his roster, Vick reiterated Wednesday that he and Smith aren’t engaged in a typical “open competition.”

“I knew what I was getting into when I got here. It's everything I expected,” said the former Eagle, who signed a free-agent deal with the Jets in March. “I'm having fun with the guys. Everything is team-oriented and we're just having a good time.”

For months, the Jets have shied away from declaring Smith the outright starter or acknowledging the second-year QB has an edge over Vick. And the trend continued on Day 2 of OTAs.

“I think there is competition, there’s no doubt,” Ryan said Wednesday.

But when asked if Vick would earn the starting job if he outperforms Smith this preseason, Ryan chuckled and said: “Again, I think we’ll let it play out a little bit. It's the second day of OTAs.”