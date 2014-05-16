Morristown Police won't pursue investigation of Thurman

The Morristown Police issued a media release Friday afternoon regarding the “allegation of simple assault” involving Jets defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman and a female patron of Pazzo Pazzo restaurant in New Jersey.

A 28-year-old woman filed a police report stating she had been slapped by Thurman on Wednesday during an exchange at the outside bar of the restaurant. But after reviewing the incident, the MPD decided there will be no further investigation.

Here is the full release:

“On Wednesday, May 14th, 2014, Morristown Police responded to a residence on Washington Street to take a report about an alleged simple assault. On arrival, Officers made contact with a 28 year female from Morris Township who advised that she had been slapped earlier in the evening while at Pazzo Pazzo Restaurant on Speedwell Avenue in Morristown.

The victim advised that while at the outside bar at Pazzo Pazzo, she was approached by a male whom she identified as Mr. Dennis Thurman. The victim alleged that during the conversation, she was slapped by Mr. Thurman who then left the area. The victim advised that she was not injured and left the bar with her friend to go home where she contacted police to report the incident.

Based upon the nature of the report, which would constitute an allegation of disorderly persons offense, the victim was referred to the Violations Bureau of the Morristown Municipal Court and advised of how she could pursue a complaint. There will be no further investigation by the Morristown Police Department.

The Jets released the following statement through a team spokesman Friday evening: “We take these matters seriously. There have been no charges filed and we will continue to monitor the situation.”