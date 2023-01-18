Nathaniel Hackett interviews for Jets' offensive coordinator job, report says

The Jets reportedly added another name to their list of candidates for their offensive coordinator vacancy while one of them said no thanks.

Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett interviewed with the Jets on Wednesday, ESPN reported. But Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell turned down the Jets’ request for an interview and will stay in Miami, according to the NFL Network.

Bevell was considered a strong candidate because of his experience and ties to Jets coach Robert Saleh. They were both on Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle.

Other people the Jets have interviewed or plan to meet with include Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.

University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who interviewed for the Jets' head coaching job in 2019, and former Panthers offensive coordinator and current Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady could also be in the mix.

Saleh promised the Jets would “cast a wide net” to fill their offensive coordinator opening that became available when they parted ways with Mike LaFleur last Wednesday. Saleh said whomever they choose will have input on whichever quarterback the Jets pursue this offseason.

If the Jets hire Hackett, he could help their chances of landing Aaron Rodgers, whose future in Green Bay is in question. Hackett was the Packers' offensive coordinator for three seasons before being hired by Denver last year, although Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur called the plays

Hackett has spent eight seasons as an offensive coordinator with Buffalo, Jacksonville and Green Bay, and has ties to Saleh and the Jets. Hackett and Saleh worked together in Jacksonville in 2016 and 2017. Hackett’s father, Paul, was the Jets' offensive coordinator from 2001-2004.

A first-time head coach this past season, Nathaniel Hackett didn’t finish the season in Denver. The Broncos fired him following a 37-point loss on Christmas Day to the Rams that dropped Denver to 4-11.

Saleh may want someone with more experience heading into what will likely be a make-or-break year for the coach.

Mike LaFleur was a first-time coordinator. He showed promise and creativity in his first year, but the Jets’ offense was a major disappointment this past season. They didn’t score a touchdown their last three games and didn’t throw a touchdown pass in 10 games.

Brady has spent the past two seasons as Indianapolis’ offensive coordinator. Caley, Johnson and Patullo are considered rising young coaches, but none has served as an offensive coordinator. Patullo was the Jets' quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2015-2016).

If the Jets go with a less experienced coordinator, Saleh is expected to hire a more experienced coach to be a senior adviser or offensive assistant.