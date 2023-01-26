Nathaniel Hackett hired as Jets offensive coordinator

Robert Saleh picked his new offensive coordinator and it’s someone who has strong ties to Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator on Thursday. Hackett spent three years as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator before becoming the Denver Broncos head coach this past offseason.

Hackett has a good relationship with Rodgers, who could be traded from Green Bay this offseason. Rodgers had been linked to the Jets even before they hired Hackett.

Saleh and Hackett have worked together in the past when both were on the Jaguars’ staff in 2015 and 2016.

The Jets coach promised they would “cast a wide net” to fill their offensive coordinator opening that became available when they parted ways with Mike LaFleur after the season. Saleh said who they choose will have input on which quarterback the Jets pursue this offseason.

Connect the dots and that speculation of Rodgers coming to the Jets will only increase.

Hackett, 43, has spent eight seasons as an offensive coordinator with Buffalo, Jacksonville and Green Bay. He went 4-11 as the Broncos coach this season and was fired following a 37-point loss on Christmas Day to the Rams. Hackett’s father, Paul, was the Jets offensive coordinator under Herman Edwards from 2001-2004.

The Jets also hired Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Carter was the Tennessee Titans offensive line coach the past five years. He also worked with the Falcons and Seahawks, where he and Saleh were together on Pete Carroll’s staff.