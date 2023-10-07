Jets hoping Nathaniel Hackett-Zach Wilson connection can get season back on track in Denver

DENVER — Nathaniel Hackett and Zach Wilson have been on the receiving end of some vicious verbal attacks from members of the football fraternity. The extra-harsh criticisms about their job performance this season had all of the NFL talking.

Next stop for Hackett and Wilson: redemption.

The Jets offensive coordinator and quarterback can make their assailants eat their words on Sunday when they face the Broncos.

Hackett is returning to Denver for the first time since he was fired in the middle of the season after going 4-11 in his first season as head coach. It was called “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” by new Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Wilson has been disparaged recently by Jets’ legend Joe Namath and ex-Patriot Rodney Harrison.

But last week, Wilson had arguably his best game in a 23-20 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City — a game in which he clearly outplayed his counterpart Patrick Mahomes. Playing that way again, and this time leading the Jets to a victory, will start to truly silence the critics.

“It’s not like this is the first time he’s ever played a good game,” Robert Saleh said. “The key is to carry it over and do it again.”

That goes for Wilson and Hackett. The two are a package deal now and need each other to perform well. The Jets (1-3) need that as well if they want to snap their three-game losing streak.

When Payton first made his remarks over the summer, this was a game that Aaron Rodgers no doubt circled on his calendar. Rodgers and Hackett are close. Rodgers was the person who defended Hackett the most after those comments.

But now, Rodgers is home in California rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon. It’s Wilson’s job to rally the offense around Hackett, whom the players love, and try to make sure his return to Denver is a good and gratifying trip.

It’s certainly doable. The Broncos (1-3) have the worst defense in the NFL.

“We absolutely want to go get the win for this team and for [Hackett] and for everybody involved,” Wilson said. “I don’t know if it’s pointing just to that one thing, but we got to get some wins in general as a team.”

The Jets’ losing skid hasn’t been solely because of the offense. Their defense allowed 17 points on Kansas City’s first three drives last week.

Wilson had to lead them back. He played faster, free and with more confidence. And Hackett allowed it.

His game plan called for more early down throws, more players getting involved and more creativity. The Jets may have found their formula for success.

“We need to come out fast,” Wilson said. “We need to be able to come out right from the beginning, [forget] the third downs. Let’s get some first downs on first down and second down. Let’s start fast and get some big plays from the beginning.

“That needs to be our standard as an offense, no doubt,” Wilson added. “That’s where need to be and now to be great we need to clean up those little things and fix those little things and that starts with me.”

The Jets are sure to have extra motivation against Denver because of Payton. They’ll want to win for Hackett, but Payton also took a shot at the Jets for all attention they received after the Rodgers’ acquisition. He predicted they wouldn’t live up to the hype.

“In football terms that was 15 years ago, 20,” he said. “It’s more like 25 now. It’s long gone.”

The Broncos have been an early disappointment, but the Jets won’t lower themselves to Payton’s standards.

“Our sole focus is on winning a football game," Hackett said. "We’ve got to get better on offense and we got to do our part to be able to score more points.”

The Jets should have their opportunities on Sunday.

Running back Breece Hall, who tore his ACL in Week 7 last season in Denver, had all snap-count and touch restrictions lifted this week. The Broncos are last in total defense, points allowed, total touchdowns and stopping the run. The Dolphins scored 70 points against them two weeks ago.

A key for the Jets will be how they defend Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense. Russell Wilson’s nine touchdown passes are tied for second in the NFL. and the Jets will be playing without starting cornerback D.J. Reed (concussion) and backup Brandin Echols (hamstring).

“You can tell they are starting to get comfortable,” Saleh said about Payton and Russell Wilson.

Hackett and Zach Wilson showed last week that they’re starting to get comfortable, too. Doing it again on Sunday could quiet some noise and put the Jets’ season back on track.