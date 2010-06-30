Never short on words, Rex Ryan to write book

Rex Ryan, already headed to HBO, is writing a book, too.

The brash, charismatic New York Jets coach is penning a book that will combine autobiography and football strategy.

Doubleday acquired the untitled book’s North American rights and plans to publish it in spring 2011 — potentially not long after the Super Bowl win Ryan is gunning for.

Ryan, whose Jets will be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” training camp series this summer, will write the book with Don Yaeger, a former Sports Illustrated editor and author of books on former NFL stars Warren Moon and Walter Payton.

Jason Kaufman, vice president and executive editor of Doubleday, said Ryan “has such a powerful and unique leadership style” and he expects the book “to demonstrate how you lead in certain circumstances.”