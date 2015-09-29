Jets collect travel tips for trip to London to face Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick has his Sunday afternoon routine down to a T: playing football at 1 o'clock, getting home and then "eating food from the crockpot."

But this week's trip across the pond to England has the Jets quarterback and his teammates preparing for more than just an NFL game. Sleep habits were a major focal point of this week's prep for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

On Monday, a sleep specialist spoke to the Jets about getting their body clocks adjusted, mentioning several tips, such as going to bed at least a half-hour earlier each night this week, avoiding bright lights right before bedtime and getting up to nine hours of sleep.

"It's a five-time zone difference, so you have to do a great job of getting your body accustomed to that time zone," receiver Brandon Marshall said, referring to the fact that the Jets (2-1) and Dolphins (1-2) will play at 2:30 p.m. London time -- 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast.

It was imperative for coach Todd Bowles to keep the team's routine as close to normal as possible, so the Jets will practice at their Florham Park facility Wednesday and Thursdaybefore flying to London Thursday night. On Friday, they'll practice at the training ground for the London Irish Rugby Football Club.

"Nobody likes to travel that far, but it's like going to a West Coast game for us," Bowles said. "It's something we knew was coming in the spring and we prepared for it."

In the offseason, he consulted Rams coach Jeff Fisher, whose team faced the Patriots at Wembley Stadium in 2012. Bowles said they chatted about "technical stuff" such as "the setup and the meeting rooms and the outlets and those type of things. Getting ready to play, what you have, what you don't have, how the grass is and what kind of cleats and those things we went through.

"He was real helpful that way, from a travel standpoint, as well."

The logistics of flying overseas and getting adjusted to the time zone will be tough. But the Dolphins, who defeated the Raiders, 38-14, at Wembley in Week 4 last year, are facing the same challenges, said Nick Mangold.

"It's something we're all going to have to fight through," said the Jets center, who has been to London multiple times, including to see his sister, Holley, compete in the Olympics in 2012.

Mangold also was one of several NFL players who traveled there in July to help promote American football. "It's going to make us focus that much more."

Even though NFL players admittedly are creatures of habit, Fitzpatrick said he and his teammates are looking forward to playing overseas.

"Guys think it's cool to go over there," he said. "It will be a unique experience for all of us and hopefully bring the team together even more."