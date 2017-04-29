NFL Draft: Jets take Marcus Maye, Florida safety, in second round

The safety dance continued for the Jets on Day 2 with the selection of Florida’s Marcus Maye.

It was a surprising move considering they took LSU safety Adams less than 24 hours earlier. But with rampant speculation about the Jets trying to trade both safety Calvin Pryor and defensive end Sheldon Richardson, it’s clear the front office is looking to move on from Pryor and veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist sooner rather than later.

Maye, the 39th overall pick, started the first nine games of his senior season before he broke his arm. He finished the year with five interceptions.

Asked if he’ll be able to participate in spring practices, Maye said: ”Everything’s clear . . . I’ll be ready to go.” He admitted being “a little bit” surprised that the Jets drafted him, but he’s excited to pair up with Adams. “I was just waiting for that call, and it was the Jets,” Maye said. “. . . I think we’ll be great together.”