NFL Network: Rex Ryan gets just one more year

After the Jets' emotional win Sunday in Miami, a fired-up John Idzik pointed to Rex Ryan in the locker room and declared, "This is our coach!"

But the front office's faith in Ryan may go only so far. According to an NFL Network report, the Jets are willing to extend his contract for only one more year.

Before the Jets' 20-7 victory over the Dolphins, Idzik and owner Woody Johnson informed Ryan that he will remain the Jets' coach for the final year of his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2014 season. But it seems he won't be getting the multiyear extension that he and his assistant coaches had hoped to receive.

Neither Ryan, Idzik nor Johnson would discuss the terms of Ryan's contract Sunday. Ryan also declined to get into specifics during his weekly ESPN radio spot Monday, saying only that as an organization, "we're not going to comment on my contract or anybody else's."

An NFL executive told Newsday during the weekend that Ryan was upset that several members of his coaching staff weren't granted extensions before the season. As a result, a handful of them, including defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, assistant head coach / running backs coach Anthony Lynn and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, are in the final year of their contracts.

"At the appropriate time, everything will be addressed," Ryan said on ESPN radio Monday before adding: "I'm extremely proud of the job my coaches did. They're outstanding."

According to NFL Network, Ryan is "resigned" to being extended only through 2015 and will use his situation as motivation to get his team into the playoffs next season.

Since making back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances after the 2009 and 2010 seasons, the Jets have had non-winning seasons each of the past three years.

"I wanted to be back coaching this football team," Ryan said. "You put so much into it -- and not just me, all the coaches, all the players, everybody in this organization, puts a lot into it. And you want to have that shot. I want to win. I came here to win a championship, and certainly I haven't gotten there. But that's what drives me."

Ryan and Idzik are scheduled to address reporters Tuesday at the team's facility.