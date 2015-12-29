Jets' playoff scenarios

The Jets control their own destiny in the race for the NFL playoffs.

The Jets' most simple route to the playoffs would be with a Week 17 win over the Bills.

The Jets can lose to the Bills and still make the playoffs, but they would need the Steelers to lose to the Cleveland Browns.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule for the teams in play for the remaining AFC playoff spots as they pertain to the Jets:

JETS

at Buffalo (7-8)

STEELERS

at Browns (3-12)

BRONCOS

vs. Chargers (4-11)

BENGALS

vs. Ravens (5-10)

CHIEFS

vs. Oakland (7-8)