No progress yet between Jets and Mark Sanchez

INDIANAPOLIS -- Mark Sanchez's representatives met with the Jets at the NFL Scouting Combine Friday night, but the quarterback's future with the team still remains uncertain.

A source confirmed to Newsday that the two sides met here in Indy, but maintained "nothing new" has happened and that Sanchez's immediate future in Florham Park is still unresolved.

Neither head coach Rex Ryan nor general manager John Idzik would definitively say Thursday that they expect Sanchez to be a Jet in 2014. Though Idzik said Sanchez has been "a productive starter in this league," the GM also pointed out that the Jets "tend to let things play out, so we still have some time there."

Sanchez -- who missed all of 2013 after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason that required season-ending surgery -- is expected to be a salary-cap casualty.

He recently underwent a knee scope, is due a $2-million roster bonus in March and carries a $13.1-million cap hit in 2014. If the Jets trade or release him, they'll be hit with a $4.8-million charge of "dead money," but they also would save $8.3 million.