Pace injures foot, could miss opener

The Jets have been relatively unscathed in the injury department this preseason. That all changed Friday night.

Calvin Pace left the game in the third quarter with a right foot injury and didn't return. The extent of Pace's injury is unknown, but the linebacker likely will be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, putting his availability for the Sept. 13 season opener in jeopardy. He was seen leaving the locker room after the game with his right foot in a boot.

"Calvin, he's got something with his foot," coach Rex Ryan said. "I would expect him to be out for a few weeks.''

Pace's loss is a blow to the top-ranked defense from a year ago. Jason Taylor will be asked to take his place.

"That's a big loss, there's no doubt," Ryan said. "But we are fortunate we have a lot of depth at that position."

Go, go Gholston

Vernon Gholston, who has been moved from linebacker to defensive end this season, has looked pretty good during the preseason and he added to his mini-highlight reel he's assembling. Gholston recovered a fumble after Brad Smith poked the ball away from Brandon Banks in the second quarter.

The 2008 first-round pick finished with two tackles and a quarterback hit.

"I didn't have a set goal in terms of playing a certain way," Gholston said. "Obviously, I want to come out there and work my technique, keep trying to get better. Everything is built toward the regular season. For me, I knew I was to be in the mix and obviously proving to the coaches that I can play."

Extra points

S Donovan Warren (concussion), LB Josh Mauga (knee) and G Charlie Tanner (knee) didn't dress . . . Babylon product and Ready In 10 lead singer Sal Nastasi sang the national anthem . . . Pee Wee teams from Babylon and Bay Shore showcased their skills on the field before the opening kickoff.

. . Babylon native and Ready In 10 lead singer Sal Nastasi sang the national anthem.

. . Pee Wee teams from Babylon and Bay Shore got the opportunity to showcase their skills on the field before the opening kickoff.