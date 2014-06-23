Patriots' Devin McCourty on 'PlaybookGate': 'I just laughed'

While Rex Ryan and Bill Belichick expressed anger over the "PlaybookGate" controversy between their two teams last week, Patriots safety Devin McCourty said it gave him a good chuckle.

“I just laughed when I heard about it,” McCourty said Monday at the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic at Oheka Castle in Huntington

At this point, after all the off-field battles between the Jets and Patriots over recent years, who could blame him? For context purposes, in case you somehow missed it, this is the newest controversy between the two division rivals: Former Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, now a first-year coach with Cleveland, told Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback website that New England may or may not have had possession of a couple Jets' defensive playbooks in 2012.

“It's always something between our teams,” McCourty said. “If you really try to get into it, anything like that, as a player, you're wasting your time, man.”

There was already a new wrinkle to the Jets and Patriots rivalry: Darrelle Revis. The Patriots signed Revis, who was a star cornerback with the Jets, in March.

McCourty said Revis, who played for Tampa Bay last year after he tore his ACL during his final season with the Jets, is already fitting in well with his new team.

“Revis has been cool; he’s a great guy,” McCourty said. “In the spring, it's always fun because you get to hang out with new guys outside of the locker room.



"All that's key because you get to learn about how guys view certain things. He's fit in real well and it'll be good once we start training camp. He's a guy who studies the game and puts everything he has into it.”