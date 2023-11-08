Jets sign troubled defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey to their practice squad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey’s recent run-ins with the law didn’t deter the Jets from signing him to their practice squad. Robert Saleh believes they can help get Winfrey on the right path.

Winfrey, who the Browns selected in the fourth round from Oklahoma in 2022, was investigated in July for being involved in an armed robbery and arrested in April for allegedly causing a woman bodily harm during an argument and was in possession of a gun. Both charges were dropped.

The Browns released Winfrey in July. The Jets signed him Tuesday.

“Perrion’s not a bad person,” Saleh said. “Sometimes players make dumb mistakes. Sometimes they’re not good at life to start their football career, but it’s not because he’s a bad person. Just making silly immature decisions. A lot of the stuff that he’s been accused of has been wiped clean.”

Saleh said the Jets worked with Winfrey when they coached the Senior Bowl and considered drafting him. They took tight end Jeremy Ruckert instead. Saleh feels Winfrey is “a tremendous talent” who realizes he can lose football if he doesn’t make better decisions.

“He’s a good man,” Saleh said. “He’s just got to figure out how to make better decisions. We do believe with our D-Line group, how strong that group is [and] the men that we have in that room that he’s going to find the right path.”

Another O-line shakeup

Right tackle Billy Turner, who started for the first time Monday night, suffered a hand injury against the Chargers that Saleh said is “concerning.” It’s likely the Jets will start their sixth different offensive line combination this week and fifth in five games.

It’s possible tackle Duane Brown could return from injured reserve this week. Veteran guard Rodger Saffold was signed to the practice squad last week. Saleh said Saffold “is not in football shape yet” and “I wouldn’t count on it this week.”

Two-minute drill

Ruckert (shoulder), Quincy Williams (knee) and Allen Lazard (knee) were limited in practice.