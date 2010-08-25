Plenty of excitement as Jets practice at Hofstra

The last time a middle-aged man clad in green stood in the middle of Hofstra's football field and caused such a commotion during a Jets practice, it was Brett Favre.

The scene at Shuart Stadium Wednesday was reminiscent of the summer of 2008 - the early stages of the Favre frenzy - before the franchise moved its headquarters to Florham Park, N.J., that September.

For the second time, the Jets practiced at their old stamping grounds. But the turnout and the excitement level was amplified this year, what with all that's happened to the team since. Last year's improbable run to the AFC title game, the offseason roster additions, the HBO coverage, the coach who seemingly has grown more loquacious and bombastic in the 12 months. That, and the rumor and hope of a Darrelle Revis signing and sighting brought more than 10,000 fans to Hempstead.

There was the requisite media horde and a group of VIP guests that included ex-Jet and former Hofstra wideout Wayne Chrebet, and former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, who was invited by Rex Ryan.

"The fans really support us here," said defensive end Shaun Ellis, the longest-tenured Jet. "I've been here 11 years and coming back, this feels like home. Really, this is my second home. Seeing these familiar things, it brings back a lot of memories."

Throughout the 90-minute scrimmage there were "Sexy Rexy" cheers; a few fans who crooned Orphan Annie's "It's a Hard-Knock Life"; the guy who shifted about the stands seated atop his buddy's shoulders and impersonated Fireman Ed doing his "J-E-T-S!" chant. Oh, and the one salt and pepper-haired fellow who took it a bit far, rushing the field late in the session and standing near the 20-yard line making hand gestures.

"He got so pumped up about the Jets," Jerricho Cotchery joked, "he decided to get out here with us."

Never was the crowd - or the team - more giddy than when the unruly fan, dressed in a lime green T-shirt and gray shorts, was tackled by Hofstra security guard Jay Artinian. After the trespasser took a swipe at Artinian, his textbook takedown tackle elicited applause that rivaled what Mark Sanchez heard.

"I hope Coach was watching," Chrebet said with a grin. "That guard needs to get signed up."

Those who remained seated saw the first football exhibition on that field since the university did away with its program last December. The practice, initially scheduled for 6 p.m., was bumped to 5:20 to avoid the rain, and the autograph signing session was extended from 20 to 30 minutes.

"Strong Island!" Cotchery yelled. "The support here is incredible. It feels like, well, it is home. It's like we never left."

Even the former enemy said he felt the warmth.

"[The fans] are different here than they were in Cortland; there's much more intensity," said Jason Taylor, adding that he was well received, despite having been loathed as a Dolphin for 12 seasons.

"Long Island misses its football," Chrebet said. "They haven't had a team here to root for, so I think they're really thankful for this."